Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. 6,612,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

