Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.22.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

