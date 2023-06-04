F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,511 shares of company stock worth $1,596,004 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $47,457,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 15,626.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,620,000 after buying an additional 236,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 110.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

