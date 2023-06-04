FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.74. 1,541,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

