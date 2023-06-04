FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
FedEx Price Performance
FDX traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.74. 1,541,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.