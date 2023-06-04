Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $224.34 million and approximately $26.29 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00054525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,720,826 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

