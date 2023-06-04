Financial Analysis: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 15.95% 7.48% 3.53% Rumble N/A -6.76% -4.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $659.93 million 3.35 $94.48 million $0.32 18.84 Rumble $39.38 million 97.74 -$11.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Chindata Group and Rumble’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chindata Group and Rumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chindata Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 47.60%. Rumble has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Rumble.

Risk & Volatility

Chindata Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Rumble on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Rumble

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.