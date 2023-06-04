Financial Comparison: Wag! Group (PET) versus Its Peers

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Wag! Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -19.34% -33.55% -2.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million -$38.57 million -1.30 Wag! Group Competitors $663.43 million $13.20 million 1,127.10

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wag! Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wag! Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 202 903 1449 64 2.53

Wag! Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 189.70%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Wag! Group competitors beat Wag! Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Wag! Group

(Get Rating)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.