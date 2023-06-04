First City Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,368. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.49. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

