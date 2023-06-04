First City Capital Management Inc. Has $403,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE C traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.32. 19,455,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,357,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

