First City Capital Management Inc. Has $592,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average of $143.48. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

