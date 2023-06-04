First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 365,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 20,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,597,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $140.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,922,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150,546. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $410.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

