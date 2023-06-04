First City Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:LEG traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.