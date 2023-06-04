First City Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 19,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 100,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.3 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 66,578,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,353,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

