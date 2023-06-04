First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 966,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,968,000 after purchasing an additional 417,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.32. 7,486,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,487. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.70 and a 200 day moving average of $201.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

