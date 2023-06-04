First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,250 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 29,432 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,209. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.