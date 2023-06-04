First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.42. 5,375,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

