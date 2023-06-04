Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.56 million. Five Below also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.31-5.71 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day moving average is $190.62.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.22.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

