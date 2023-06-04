Flare Price Hits $0.0230 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $381.90 million and $3.11 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,572,104,625 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,570,979,698.429562 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02330413 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $4,127,487.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

