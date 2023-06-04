Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

FORD opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

