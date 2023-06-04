Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($3.14) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($3.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.99). The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $225.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

FRLN opened at $2.55 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $565,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

