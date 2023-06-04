FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Yatra Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $134.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 2.3% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,188,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,170,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at $3,122,000. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Articles

