GateToken Hits 24-Hour Volume of $905,274.44 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $4.31 or 0.00015829 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $421.18 million and $905,274.44 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,203.92 or 1.00004036 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002366 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,811,291 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,811,281.0391497 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.38876839 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $538,934.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.