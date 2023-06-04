General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 0.5% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.