Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

