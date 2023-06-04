Glanbia (LON:GLB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.69

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.69 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.34 ($0.16). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 13.34 ($0.16), with a volume of 390 shares changing hands.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.47. The stock has a market cap of £35.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

About Glanbia

(Get Rating)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.