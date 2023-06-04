Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.27. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 27,238 shares trading hands.

Gold Reserve Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

