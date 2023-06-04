Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.