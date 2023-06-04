Grin Price Tops $0.0385 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $512,629.16 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,061.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00352261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.79 or 0.00549806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00067200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.00423358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003683 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

