Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.94

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and traded as low as $39.61. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 16,102 shares traded.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

