Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Guess’ has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guess’ has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guess’ to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Guess’ Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of GES stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.95. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 4.87%. Guess”s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Guess’ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

