Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.36

Shares of Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as low as C$3.21. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 15,202 shares trading hands.
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Up 3.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.53.
About Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF
Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.
