Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.