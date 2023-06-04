Head-To-Head Comparison: Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) versus Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) and Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 14.13% 6.75% 4.94% Netcapital 33.83% 8.71% 7.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Netcapital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprott and Netcapital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $145.18 million 6.17 $17.63 million $0.74 46.72 Netcapital $5.48 million 1.61 $3.50 million $0.52 2.79

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprott beats Netcapital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Netcapital

Netcapital, Inc. is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

