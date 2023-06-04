Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,566 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,016. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $221.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

