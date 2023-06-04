Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 534 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $470.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.41 and its 200 day moving average is $464.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

