Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $393.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $419.38. The firm has a market cap of $971.38 billion, a PE ratio of 204.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,208 shares of company stock worth $50,178,577. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

