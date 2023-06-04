Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $576,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $102.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Stories

