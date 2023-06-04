Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $510,000 Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $11,345,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 660,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 94,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,312.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $104.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -223.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

