Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Movado Group worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Movado Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Further Reading

