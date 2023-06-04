Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE BAH opened at $103.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.