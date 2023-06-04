Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,484 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

