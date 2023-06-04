Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 184.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of GTN stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $721.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

