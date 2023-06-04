HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $16.77 million and $576,292.08 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00026708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019617 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,272.32 or 1.00011689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0041938 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $195,574.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

