HI Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. HI has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $197,052.48 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,081.02 or 0.99955154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00417715 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $331,614.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

