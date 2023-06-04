holoride (RIDE) Reaches One Day Volume of $53,876.76

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. holoride has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $53,876.76 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.25 or 0.06997628 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039758 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02325254 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $55,390.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.