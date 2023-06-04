Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Reaches $0.0795 on Top Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $169,852.51 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

