Horizen (ZEN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $111.12 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.08 or 0.00029832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00119059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00045959 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,756,044 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

