Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.58 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.51 billion.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.77. 3,692,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

