Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of 1-3% yr/yr to ~$12.58-12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.55 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

