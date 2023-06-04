HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at UBS Group

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of HP by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.